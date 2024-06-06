Food safety inspectorate: Armenia fruit exports to Russia has increased at least twice compared to 2023

The Food Safety Inspection Body (FSIB) of Armenia carried out all the multifaceted inspection in relation to the phytosanitary inspection of cargo being exported from Armenia to Russia in order to prevent the delivery of cargo with violations to Russia, which was recorded by the Russian inspection last November, FSIB informs Armenian News-NEWS.am,
And as a result of consistent border inspection and resolving emerging problems at the expert level as quickly as possible, the export of fruits from Armenia to Russia has increased at least twice in 2024 so far compared to 2023.