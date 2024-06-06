News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.65
EUR
421.61
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Food safety inspectorate: Armenia fruit exports to Russia has increased at least twice compared to 2023
Food safety inspectorate: Armenia fruit exports to Russia has increased at least twice compared to 2023
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Food Safety Inspection Body (FSIB) of Armenia carried out all the multifaceted inspection in relation to the phytosanitary inspection of cargo being exported from Armenia to Russia in order to prevent the delivery of cargo with violations to Russia, which was recorded by the Russian inspection last November, FSIB informs Armenian News-NEWS.am,

And as a result of consistent border inspection and resolving emerging problems at the expert level as quickly as possible, the export of fruits from Armenia to Russia has increased at least twice in 2024 so far compared to 2023.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia diplomat: Russia withdrawal from South Caucasus will create significant threats for it
“There is a view in our society that Russia and the CSTO are separate issues,” Ambassador Dzyunik Aghajanyan said…
 Russian border guards have left Armenia’s Nerkin Hand village, Syunik Province governor says
Where they were stationed after the 44-day war…
 Galuzin: Armenia's thoughtless steps will lead to irreversibility of single defense area with Russia
According to the Russian deputy FM, apparently, Yerevan would like to "take advantage of the moment in the conditions when the West shows great interest in strengthening cooperation, including in the security sector"…
 Russia deputy PM: No disruptions in trade with Armenia 
"In trade, in the economy, everything is normal," Overchuk told reporters…
 Russia envoy to Armenia is summoned to Moscow for consultations
Ambassador Sergey Kopyrkin…
 Ruling force MP: Anti-Russian sentiments have arisen in Armenia due to Russia's actions
Khandanyan assured that even if there are anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia, they are not generated by the country's ruling power or government…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos