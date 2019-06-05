Armenia’s Pashinyan: I’m the one who transmitted negotiation process documents to Karabakh authorities

YEREVAN. – I have had meetings several times with the military and political leadership of both the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, and have presented my vision for the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday told this to reporters, as he spoke about the matter of “conspirators” who provoke war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“I have presented my vision to the military and political leadership of both the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, and asked whether there are pretentions in connection with the vision I proposed, [whether] they agree or disagree with it,” Pashinyan said. “It turned out that they agree with it.”

At the same time, Pashinyan assured that, previously, the Artsakh leadership was uninformed about the details of the Karabakh peace process.

“I’m the one who transmitted the documents on the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue to the authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” he added, in particular.

And asked whether the peril of the aforesaid “conspirators” still exists, the Armenian PM responded as follows: “The perils are controlled, and they will be uprooted.”