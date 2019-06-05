News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia’s Pashinyan: I’m the one who transmitted negotiation process documents to Karabakh authorities
Armenia’s Pashinyan: I’m the one who transmitted negotiation process documents to Karabakh authorities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – I have had meetings several times with the military and political leadership of both the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, and have presented my vision for the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday told this to reporters, as he spoke about the matter of “conspirators” who provoke war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“I have presented my vision to the military and political leadership of both the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Republic of Armenia, and asked whether there are pretentions in connection with the vision I proposed, [whether] they agree or disagree with it,” Pashinyan said. “It turned out that they agree with it.”

At the same time, Pashinyan assured that, previously, the Artsakh leadership was uninformed about the details of the Karabakh peace process.

“I’m the one who transmitted the documents on the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue to the authorities of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic,” he added, in particular.

And asked whether the peril of the aforesaid “conspirators” still exists, the Armenian PM responded as follows: “The perils are controlled, and they will be uprooted.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: Russia is doing everything to resolve longstanding conflict in Karabakh
“We are doing everything to lead the matter towards resolving the longstanding and protracted crisis in the region…
 OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule
The Azerbaijani side, however, did not lead the OSCE mission to its frontlines…
 Newspaper: Putin, Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet in Russia?
On the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum…
 Artsakh MFA: It is necessary to finally start implementation of Vienna, St. Petersburg agreements
Both episodes are links in the same chain and may indicate Azerbaijan’s unwillingness to comply with its obligations...
 Armenia Deputy FM receives Special Representative of OSCE CiO for South Caucasus
Deputy Minister Apitonyan expressed Armenia’s position on the settlement of the...
 Karabakh parliament speaker receives Ryan Griffiths
Issues related to recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, the perspectives for the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos