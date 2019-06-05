News
MFA: Russia is doing everything to resolve longstanding conflict in Karabakh
MFA: Russia is doing everything to resolve longstanding conflict in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is doing everything to resolve the longstanding Karabakh conflict, the spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Wednesday.

Her remarks came in response to comment on the latest escalation on the contact line.

“We are doing everything to lead the matter towards resolving the longstanding and protracted crisis in the region,” she said.

According to her all information on the results of the visit by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region was published in a joint statement of the mediators following the visit.

“I have nothing more to add to this,” she added.
