Minister: €5 mn to be spent on physical recultivation in Armenia

A total of 5 million euros will be spent on physical recultivation in Armenia, the Environment Minister Eric Grigoryan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, last year for the first time an inventory of the tailings sites of the Soviet Union was conducted, and an application for a program worth five million euros was submitted.

According to the minister, in the artesian basin of Ararat, an additional 700 liters of water per second were saved, which is approximately 23 - 25 million liters of water per year.

“During the year, no new water use permits for fisheries were issued, in addition, a program was developed, a proposal was submitted to the EU, which resulted in a preliminary agreement on a grant of five million euros. The funds will be spent, on the one hand, on the inventory of abandoned wells, and on the other, on creating conditions for pumping water used by fish farms for irrigation purposes. We hope that the financing will soon arrive, and we will implement this program,” the Minister concluded.