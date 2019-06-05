Russia, China leaders hold talks

Russian, Chinese positions on key global issues are largely the same, Vladimir Putin said during the extended talks.
The Russian leader added that the narrow talks were “frank, saturated,” RIA Novosti reported.
According to him, during the talks they also "discussed the most important and demanding solutions of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership.”
The Russian President clarified that during the extended meeting, reports of those responsible for the work of the intergovernmental commission and the foreign ministers on the status and prospects of cooperation in various fields will be heard.
The Chinese leader, in his turn, declared his readiness to bring relations to an even higher level together with the Russian side.
Xi Jinping is confident that Russian-Chinese relations have stood the test of the changing world situation.
The visit of the Chinese leader to Russia will last from June 5 to June 7. The program provides for participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as a guest of honor.