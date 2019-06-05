News
Police head: Armenian Police investigate all cases of violence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenian police investigate all cases of violence, said Armenian Police chief Valery Osipyan on Wednesday.

According to him, there is no place for violence in Armenia.

“I assure you that there is no case that would not be investigated by the police. Our experts carefully consider every call. I assure that we are taking all measures,” he said.

He also added that he does not share the opinion of those citizens who perceive police tolerance as weakness, noting that there is no one in Armenia, be it the ruling political force, or an individual who is above the law.
