Armenian FM: Issue of upcoming military drills in Azerbaijan raised within OSCE

The issue of upcoming military drills in Azerbaijan was raised within the OSCE, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Thursday.

The question, according to the Foreign Minister, rises at various levels, including intergovernmental. He noted that the issue could be raised at the inter-parliamentary level. “Specifically, in this matter the OSCE is the appropriate format, and within it, it has already been raised with the use of tools,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He noted that the new drills stand apart and should be viewed in the context of the ongoing challenge to regional security.

The Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises of tactical significance will be held June 7-11 in Nakhichevan. The drills involved personnel, armored vehicles, artillery installations and mortars, military and transport helicopters of the air force, as well as air defense units and air defense missile units of the armies of the two countries.