Iranologist: Armenia has no plan for development of relations with Iran
Iranologist: Armenia has no plan for development of relations with Iran
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Armenian authorities have no plan for development of Armenia’s relations with Iran. This is what Iranologist Vardan Voskanyan said during a June 6 press conference.

According to him, the essence of the relations hasn’t changed, but everything is just talk. The analyst stated that Armenia has done more for the relations with Iran in the past, even when there were sanctions against Iran.

He added that it seems as though the country isn’t analyzing the processes unfolding in the Middle East and the situation in Iran in any way. “Currently, Iran is in need of a partner with which it can make certain bank transactions. Moreover, Iran views Armenia as a major country through which it can implement all of its programs and projects, and this means Armenia can benefit from this. All it needs to do is to lead a literate policy from the perspective of debilitating the pressure that the US is clearly exerting on Yerevan,” Voskanyan clarified.

According to Voskanyan, the Armenian government is not responding adequately to the situation in the region, taking into consideration the fact that the tense relations between Tehran and Washington may have an impact on Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
