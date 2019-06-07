UAE says attacks on tankers organized by state

The preliminary results of an investigation conducted by the UAE amid attacks on oil tankers on May 12 indicate that the state was behind the incidents, but so far there is no evidence of Iran’s involvement, AFP reported.
The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia and Norway, presented preliminary results during a briefing in the UN Security Council, which, after receiving the final results of the investigation, will consider the possibility of a response.
The US accused Iran of being behind the attacks on four oil tankers off the coast of the Emirates, which occurred during the escalation of tension between Tehran and Washington.
Four ships - two under the flag of Saudi Arabia, one under the Norwegian flag and one under the flag of the Emirates - were damaged as a result of explosions in the territorial waters of the UAE near the port of Fujairah.
After assessing the damage and conducting chemical analysis, the UAE told the UN Security Council that the attacks were most likely organized by government services.