Minister, US congresswoman discuss high-tech development in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to the US, the Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, met with Anna Eshoo, member of the US Congress Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and member of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.
Minister Arshakyan briefed Congresswoman Eshoo on his visit to Silicon Valley and his meetings and reached agreements there with the representatives of reputable high-tech companies, the Ministry of High-Technological Industry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors discussed high-tech development in Armenia, underscored the role of the California Armenian community in the expansion and development of bilateral cooperation in high tech, and reached an agreement on active cooperation in Armenia’s high-tech sector.