News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Minister, US congresswoman discuss high-tech development in Armenia
Minister, US congresswoman discuss high-tech development in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to the US, the Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, met with Anna Eshoo, member of the US Congress Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and member of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

Minister Arshakyan briefed Congresswoman Eshoo on his visit to Silicon Valley and his meetings and reached agreements there with the representatives of reputable high-tech companies, the Ministry of High-Technological Industry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed high-tech development in Armenia, underscored the role of the California Armenian community in the expansion and development of bilateral cooperation in high tech, and reached an agreement on active cooperation in Armenia’s high-tech sector.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia National Security Council Secretary on US visit
According to Grigoryan, the US is willing to support the reforms...
 California Senate passes California-Armenia trade office bill
“After advocating for the re-opening of the Trade Office first with Governor Brown…
 Armenia deputy justice minister receives US Embassy Political Affairs Officer
Several issues related to the introduction of transitional justice in Armenia were...
 Transitional justice: American expert arriving in Armenia to help Pashinyan
Transitional justice helps the public, after establishing the legal authority in the country or after the war…
Armenia Security Council chief on working meetings in Washington (PHOTOS)
Armen Grigoryan met with the top executives of American Armenian organizations…
 Armenian Security Council secretary discusses investment, financial aid in US
Fiona Hill highlighted the importance of expanding Armenian-American cooperation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos