Armenia Deputy PM discusses public transportation in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan held today a discussion devoted to the issues related to public transportation in Yerevan, reports the Office of Tigran Avinyan.

Among the participants of the discussion were Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, as well as representatives of the transport sector of Armenia, the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan presented the peculiarities of the transportation reform plan and new route network, after which the participants exchanged views on the proposed solutions.
