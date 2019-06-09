US considers Turkey’s actions in Eastern Mediterranean region provocation

The United States made it clear to Ankara that they consider the declared intentions of Turkey to start drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean region as a provocation, ekhatimerini reported.
According to Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Matthew Palmer, “the US strongly supports the right of Cyprus to exploit and develop its hydrocarbon resources and we believe that the proceeds from those resources should be shared equitably amongst all the people on the island within the framework of a negotiated settlement.”
“We’ve made clear to Turkey that we consider the actions that Turkey has undertaken in terms of its announced intentions to begin drilling as provocative and we have encouraged Turkey to stop those actions,” Palmer said in an interview to Cyprus News Agency. “We remain strongly supportive of the UN-led process of negotiations. We would like to see the island reunified. We would like to see that happen as quickly as possible,” he said.
In 1987, the US imposed restrictions on the weapons’ transfer and defense materials to Cyprus, trying to stimulate reunification efforts and avoid an arms race on the island. For years, the government of Cyprus has been trying to end the embargo.