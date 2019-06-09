Acting Moldovan PM dissolves parliament and calls snap elections

Acting Prime Minister of Moldova Pavel Filip dismissed the parliament by his first decree, France24 reported.
Filip also signed a decree on holding snap parliamentary elections in the country on September 6.
“Filip told a briefing that Dodon had refused to sign a decree dissolving parliament after the Constitutional Court on Friday judged that the assembly should be dissolved and new elections held, The Constitutional Court then on Sunday morning relieved Igor Dodon of his duties as president and appointed former prime minister Pavel Filip as interim president, a statement said. The court explained its decision by the fact that Dodon had not dissolved parliament as mandated by an earlier Constitutional Court verdict. Moldova’s parliament on Saturday had approved a new government combining pro-Russia and pro-European forces in a bid to end a political crisis sparked by February elections,” the source noted,
On June 7, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ordered Dodon to dissolve the parliament due to the fact that he was unable to form a government within three months. However, the president refused to comply with this decision.