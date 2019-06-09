News
Sunday
June 09
News
Sunday
June 09
Naira Zohrabyan: No arms found among supporters of Abovyan mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The supporters of Abovyan mayor Vahagn Gevorgyan, who were driven several hours ago, have no weapons, Prosperous Armenia Party MP Naira Zohrabyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am on Sunday.

“No illegal weapons and ammunition were found on those subjected to the drive,” the MP said.

As reported earlier, several supporters of Gevorgyan were brought under suspicion of illegal possession of weapons. Prosperous Armenia’s deputies arrived in Abovyan’s police to find out the reasons for their detention. The supporters were searched and released.
