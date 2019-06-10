MFA: Armenia trying to use various international platforms to promote its interests

Armenia is trying to use various international platforms to promote its interests, the Armenian MFA Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Monday at the parliamentary hearings.
Commenting on the participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Mnatsakanyan noted that Yerevan is actively working with international partners to solve various economic problems.
"A few months before, the PM participated in the Davos Forum...We will continue to participate in such large-scale events, explaining our advantages and opportunities to our partners," the FM said.
According to him, Armenia is developing international cooperation in numerous areas, and Yerevan is striving to do everything so that relations with one geopolitical center do not develop to the detriment of others.
The minister commented on Pashinyan’s statement in St. Petersburg that Armenia does not play geopolitical games and assured that this approach will continue to be key in the republic’s foreign policy.