Italy ambassador: Armenia has great potential for development
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia has great potential for development, said Italian ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco on Monday.

According to him, Italian companies came to Armenia at a very good time as all the necessary political and legal conditions were created for doing business.

The participation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the forum, as well as his activities indicate that relations between Yerevan and Rome are aimed at improving the business environment between the two countries, he said adding that this is the first such business forum.

“Italy participates in the forum with a rather impressive representation. In total, 1193 meetings between business representatives will be organized. There will be an attempt to focus on specific areas. There will also be meetings in Gyumri,” the ambassador noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
