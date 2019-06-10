Deputy minister on advancement of high technologies in Armenia

The advancement of high technologies in Armenia traces back to the Soviet era. This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry Gegham Vardanyan declared at the Armenia-Italy Business Forum today.

According to him, during the Soviet era, Armenia would provide a lot of funding for the advancement of technologies, and this laid the foundation for the development of fields such as mathematics, physics and communication.

The deputy minister added that the government is fully determined to continue the tradition by introducing relevant programs in the education system.

Vardanyan said more and more investments are made in the IT sector in Armenia every year, and this is also thanks to the legislation that envisages exemption from taxes for IT companies with not more than 30 employees.