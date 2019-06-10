News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
June 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Deputy minister on advancement of high technologies in Armenia
Deputy minister on advancement of high technologies in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society, Innovations

The advancement of high technologies in Armenia traces back to the Soviet era. This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of High Technological Industry Gegham Vardanyan declared at the Armenia-Italy Business Forum today.

According to him, during the Soviet era, Armenia would provide a lot of funding for the advancement of technologies, and this laid the foundation for the development of fields such as mathematics, physics and communication.

The deputy minister added that the government is fully determined to continue the tradition by introducing relevant programs in the education system.

Vardanyan said more and more investments are made in the IT sector in Armenia every year, and this is also thanks to the legislation that envisages exemption from taxes for IT companies with not more than 30 employees.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ex-PM: It’s right time for Armenia to petition to China, with request for switching to 5G network
The price may rise 10-20 times in 1-2 years…
 Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator
The minister also touched upon the successful experience of the...
 Armenia PM meets Yandex CEO
The heads of Yandex presented the current programs in Armenia, plans for the future…
Facebook may release its own cryptocurrency late June
Earlier, it was expected to be released only in 2020…
 Specialist to PM Pashinyan: Armenia-Israel high-tech cooperation can have great prospects
Nikol Pashinyan met with CEO Aharon Aharon of the Israel Innovation Authority, on the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia…
 Minister, US congresswoman discuss high-tech development in Armenia
Within the framework of his working visit to the US, Hakob Arshakyan met with Anna Eshoo…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos