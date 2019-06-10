News
Russia ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh issue mediators work in closed regimen
Russia ambassador to Azerbaijan: Karabakh issue mediators work in closed regimen
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov stated that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are engaged in a closed regimen on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani media reported.

“The Co-Chairs’ work is done in a quite closed regimen; there are all the explanations for that, “Bocharnikov said at a press conference in Baku. “[But] we are glad that the work continues.”

In the Russian diplomat’s words, the co-chairs have not disclosed the details of their proposals on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and their joint statement points to the humanitarian domain and ensuring security.

“The Co-Chairs have had contacts with the presidents, defense ministers [of Azerbaijan and Armenia],” he added. “The foreign ministers [of these countries] have agreed to meet in the near future; it will be informed.”
