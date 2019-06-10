Draft Armenia Anti-Corruption Strategy submitted for public consideration

The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia has submitted on e-draft.am the draft decision of the Government “On approving the Republic of Armenia Anti-Corruption Strategy and the 2019-2022 Action Plan for Implementation of the Anti-Corruption Strategy” for consideration. The Strategy and Action Plan were revised as a result of wide public demand.
The Strategy predetermines the areas of the anti-corruption policy for the coming years and the institutional anti-corruption system.
By the draft, the three main areas of the fight against corruption are prevention of corruption, revelation of corruption crimes and anti-corruption education and awareness-raising.
The Ministry of Justice anticipates the active participation of all stakeholders to develop the best Strategy.