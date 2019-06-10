News
Consultation held with Armenian army, army general staff administrative staffs (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan held today a consultation with the administrative staffs of the Armed Forces and of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and discussed several issues related to the combat readiness and willingness of troops, procurement and support, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

The head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces assigned the heads of the relevant subdivisions to solve the existing problems.
