Armenia PM hosts Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslav

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted today the delegation led by His Eminence Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslav, the Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Pavel, who is in Yerevan at the invitation of the Catholicos of All Armenians, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Staff of the Prime Minister.
Welcoming Metropolitan Pavel’s visit to Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan stated that the visit serves as a good opportunity to discuss further strengthening of the friendly relations between the churches and peoples. According to the Prime Minister, Armenia and Belarus are linked by the centuries-old historical and cultural ties.
Metropolitan Pavel of Minsk and Zaslav expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and noted that the Armenian and Belarusian nations treat each other cordially and sincerely and that their objective is to maintain and enhance the relations.
Issues on the reinforcement of Christian values and traditions and the bilateral historical and cultural ties were also discussed during the meeting.