News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.52
EUR
542.19
RUB
7.41
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Death toll reaches 3 in major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat
Death toll reaches 3 in major road accident in Armenia’s Ararat

Three people have died after a major road accident on June 8, in Ararat Province of Armenia, and the casualties and the drivers involved in this incident on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway have been identified.

According to shamshyan.com, it was found out that a Subaru—driven by Vahan Karapetyan, 49, a resident of Marmarashen village of Ararat Province—had collided with an Opel that was on the right side of the road—and belonging to Ashot Karapetyan, 33, a resident of Akunk village of Gegharkunik Province—and then crashed into a Zhiguli.

As a result Vahan Karapetyan, his passengers—Armen Andreasyan, 34, and Arhur Andreasyan, 33, residents of Lusashogh village of Ararat Province—and driver A. Karapetyan were injured and taken to hospital, where V. Karapetyan, A. Karapetyan, and the next day A. Andreasyan died without regaining consciousness.

According to eyewitnesses, the drivers of the parked car were assisting people, and the car crash had occurred when they had returned and sat in their vehicles.

As reported earlier, one of the cars involved had turned sideways as a result the collision.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos