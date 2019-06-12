Political consultations between MFAs of Armenia and UAE

Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates were held today in Abu Dhabi, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The Armenian delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan, and the UAE delegation by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Khalifa Shaheen Al Marri. During the consultations, the delegations discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of Armenia-UAE relations. With satisfaction, the parties stated the importance of the first session of the Armenia-UAE Intergovernmental Commission held in Yerevan (2-3 May 2019), as well as the implementation of the agreements reached between the relevant departments of the Republic of Armenia and the United Arab Emirates.
The interlocutors also touched upon regional and global issues and partnership within international organizations.
At the end of the consultations, Grigor Hovhannisyan presented the latest developments of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.