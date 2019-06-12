News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.02
EUR
542.68
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Artsakh MFA: Restoration of Artsakh's territorial integrity still needs to be resolved
Artsakh MFA: Restoration of Artsakh's territorial integrity still needs to be resolved
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Twenty-seven years ago, the Azerbaijani armed formations with the support of the units of the 23rd division of the former Soviet Army occupied the Shahumyan region of Artsakh, Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“For the subsequent period a large part of the Martakert region was captured: in total, around 50% of the territory of Artsakh was occupied.

To date, the Shahumyan region and part of the Martakert and Martuni regions are under the occupation of Azerbaijan where the authorities of this country are pursuing a policy of illegal settlement.

The issue of restoration of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh and return of the indigenous Armenian inhabitants to the places of their residence still needs to be resolved, which is one of the key elements of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict settlement,” the statement reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MPs head to South Ossetia to monitor parliament election as observers
Also, they met with the South Ossetia FM…
 Artsakh President meets CONIFA president
President Sahakyan expressed gratitude to the Confederation of Independent Football Associations...
 Karabakh Parliament speaker receives US university professor
Ashot Ghoulyan met with Michael Glennon, a professor of international law at The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University…
 Karabakh President responds to Armenia PM
Recently, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia provided me with...
 Karabakh President receives Eurnekian Group Armenian branch director
Issues related to implementation of several projects in...
 AGBU Center to be established in Karabakh
Ashot Ghulyan attached importance to the programs that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos