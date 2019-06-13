Erdogan: Russian S-400s to be delivered to Turkey in July

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems (ZRK) S-400s will be delivered in July, Al Jazeera reported.
"Turkey has already bought S-400 defence systems. It is a done deal. I hope these systems will be delivered to our country next month," Erdogan said.
The Triumph S-400 is a long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. S-400 can also be used against ground targets. The US is actively trying to prevent Turkey from buying the S-400. Earlier, Washington has already warned Ankara that in the event of the acquisition of these weapons systems, the United States may refuse Turkey to supply F-35s.