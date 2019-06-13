Armenia deputy justice minister: No need for constitutional amendments to introduce vetting

The Government of Armenia is working on short-term and long-term structural reforms in the justice system. This is what Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Justice Anna Vardapetyan told journalists today.
Vardapetyan said presenting certain reforms to the public is inappropriate since the public must see the entire toolkit. When told that the introduction of transitional justice is being delayed, the deputy minister didn’t agree and stated that the government needs time to make the transition from one system to another.
Vardapetyan informed that a bill on confiscating assets obtained through illicit enrichment is in the works and promised to provide more details when the bill is placed into circulation in parliament.
As far as constitutional amendments are concerned, the deputy minister said there can be constitutional amendments, if a need for this arises in the long run. “However, vetting can be introduced within the scope of the existing Constitution and international commitments,” Vardapetyan said.