News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.4
EUR
539.06
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
US senators warn Trump to not use Huawei as chip in trade talks with China
US senators warn Trump to not use Huawei as chip in trade talks with China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Two US senators warned President Donald Trump’s administration Thursday to not use Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s access to the US market as a negotiating tool in trade talks with Beijing, AFP reported.

Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Mark Warner echoed rising concerns Trump could water down an effective ban on Huawei equipment in order to secure a trade pact with China.

“Allowing the use of Huawei equipment in US telecommunications infrastructure is harmful to our national security,” Rubio and Warner said in a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

On May 23, Donald Trump suggested that Huawei’s status could be part of his negotiations with China on resolving the ongoing trade battle.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos