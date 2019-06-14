US senators warn Trump to not use Huawei as chip in trade talks with China

Two US senators warned President Donald Trump’s administration Thursday to not use Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei’s access to the US market as a negotiating tool in trade talks with Beijing, AFP reported.
Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Mark Warner echoed rising concerns Trump could water down an effective ban on Huawei equipment in order to secure a trade pact with China.
“Allowing the use of Huawei equipment in US telecommunications infrastructure is harmful to our national security,” Rubio and Warner said in a letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
On May 23, Donald Trump suggested that Huawei’s status could be part of his negotiations with China on resolving the ongoing trade battle.