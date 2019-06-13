Armenia PM: Elections in Armenian cities need to be held through proportional voting system

Are there reasons for drawing conclusions from those elections? Of course there are, and those conclusions need to be drawn. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared during an interview with Shant TV, touching upon the defeat of the candidate of the Civil Contract Party during the mayoral elections in the city of Abovyan.
“We believe the elections for the councils of elders and mayoral elections in Armenia’s enlarged cities and settlements should be held through the proportional voting system, just like they are held in Yerevan, Gyumri and Vanadzor. We need to apply this practice,” he said.
Nikol Pashinyan also noted that the government didn’t have any influence on the results of the elections and that the people made their choice, adding that if the Civil Contract Party had the objective to win in all elections as the ruling party, it would have acted with the same logic of the past.