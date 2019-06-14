Estonian envoy to Armenia, Georgia: EU-Armenia cooperation has its own characteristics

The cooperation between the EU and Armenia has its own characteristics, said Estonian ambassador to Armenia and Georgia Kai Kaarelson on Friday.

According to her, there is an understanding that integration within the Eastern Partnership is not an end in itself, it is only a development tool, and any cooperation with the EU is a process, not a result.

“We need to present how to use this tool, including in close cooperation with the Armenian parliament, representatives of civil society, the media. The EU is ready to consider new opportunities for cooperation and implement new projects,” the envoy said.

According to her, the cooperation between Armenia and the EU can be developed in the field of e-government. Especially considering that in Armenia the IT sphere is developing exponentially.