MP: Armenia not ready to deepen cooperation with EU within customs union

Armenia is not ready to deepen cooperation with the EU within the customs union, said Armenian MP, the chair of the standing committee on European Integration of the Armenian Parliament, Arman Yeghoyan

According to him, this is due to the fact that Yerevan is already in one customs union, and cannot consist in one more. Touching upon the possible application of the European experience in the reform of the judicial system, the deputy noted that it is possible to study the Eastern European experience in the lustration of transitional justice, but it is clear that Armenia has its own characteristics, and all the reforms should be carried out taking it into account.

“The peculiarity of corruption in Armenia was that it was not only an enrichment, but also a management tool. However, I don’t think that corruption can be a tool of influence of external forces, as numerous examples show that the weakening of external influence on a particular country did not lead to a decrease in the level of corruption there. Thus, there is no universal anti-corruption system in the world,” he concluded.