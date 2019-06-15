Armenia National Security Service: Some people have decided to target Service

There is a small group of people who have decided to target the National Security Service. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan said in an interview with Shant TV.
“Those who target the National Security Service and say bad things about the National Security Service often spread overtly false information about the Service and me. Those people doing such things simply need to take into consideration the fact that if they secretly meet with someone and target the National Security Service for certain purposes, the National Security Service knows about that, it simply doesn’t state where the criticism comes from,” he said.
When asked if he knows the 2,000,000 people he meets, Vanetsyan said the following: “Those 2,000,000 people positively assess the work of the National Security Service, but there is a small group of people who have decided to target the Service because, for some reason, they don’t like to see the National Security Service have such a reputation in the country.”