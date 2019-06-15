Defense minister meets with Armenian Wounded Heroes Foundation director

YEREVAN. – The Defense Minister of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Saturday received director Razmik Arzumanyan of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Foundation.
Arzumanyan presented the course of the charitable projects which this organization carries in the Armed Forces of Armenia as well as in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Expressing gratitude to all the benefactors for participating in the activities of the Armenian Wounded Heroes Foundation, the Defense Minister stressed the unique role and pan-Armenian importance of this organization that unites Armenians all over the world around humanitarian programs for the Armenian army.
Also, the interlocutors highlighted the need for the continuity, coordination, and concentration of these ongoing programs.