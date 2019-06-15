News
Trump: If anyone but me takes over in 2020, there will be market crash
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Trump Economy is setting records, and has a long way up to go, US President Donald Trump tweeted.

"However, if anyone but me takes over in 2020 (I know the competition very well), there will be a Market Crash the likes of which has not been seen before!” Trump tweeted.

By the way, one of the twitter users simply published an infographic of unemployment, inflation and rising utility costs, the number of citizens without health insurance, the other simply criticized the president for his inability to be honest.
