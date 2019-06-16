News
Sunday
June 16
News
Sunday
June 16
Yoga Flashmob organized by Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, all.me digital network
Yoga Flashmob organized by Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, all.me digital network
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations

The 5th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Yerevan with a Yoga Flashmob in front of Dvin Music Hall on Friday, June 14. 

The event was organized by Tovmasyan Charity Foundation in cooperation with the Embassy of India in Armenia and all.me digital network.

Tovmasyan Charity Foundation is an international charitable foundation for the development and support of science, culture and sports. The organization was established in 2001 under the name “Sozvezdie”. In May 2017 it was renamed, however, the vision remains the same: create opportunities and appropriate conditions to develop various areas of science, culture and sports throughout the CIS countries.

Organizers at Tovmasyan Charity Foundation teamed up with the Embassy of India in Armenia and all.me digital network as an information partner and to organize the flash mob. The organizers are also inviting to join them at the Dvin Music Hall on June 19 for the 108 Surya Namaskar Challenge.

You can find more pictures from the event in all.me, also follow our all.me magazine for recent news updates (here).

all.me is a digital network that consists of a social network (meNetwork), marketplace (meMarket), and payment service (mePay). The unique business model allows its users to communicate with each other, to surf interesting content and get rewarded in ALL.ME (ME) Token (all.me digital currency). The platform shares up to 50 percent of the advertising revenue with users.  

Follow us on all.me

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
