News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.12
EUR
531.52
RUB
6.57
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
For the 1st time in world: Concert with VR technologies with participation of 40 Armenian artists from Yerevan, LA
For the 1st time in world: Concert with VR technologies with participation of 40 Armenian artists from Yerevan, LA
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

“TOVMASYAN" Charity Foundation for the first time in the world has organized an unprecedented pan-armenian interactive online charity program with the participation of more than 40 well-known Armenian stars through VR technologies, which will be streaming live in Yerevan from "Dvin Music Hall" concert hall to Los Angeles for all our compatriots living in Armenia and abroad on 02.05.2020, 20:20 Yerevan and 9:20am Los-Angeles.

All proceeds from the concert will be used for #Covid19 anti-coronavirus programs in Armenia to support the healthcare system by providing the necessary equipment and appropriate medications.

More information

Unique flashmob read here
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
all.me digital network turns social network into user-oriented business model (PHOTOS)
Speaking during the forum, representatives of all.me said the company was ready to assist in increasing the transit potential of the Union and creating a single payment digital unit...
 all.me in spotlight at Blockchain and Digital Assets Session at WCIT 2019
A Q&A session was held with Dr. Artak Tovmasyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of all.me Group....
 all.me: Introduction of new payment systems might increase trade efficiency (PHOTO)
Tovmasyan explained that users positively assess changes in the payment service...
 all.me ready to assist in increasing transit potential of Eurasian Economic Union (PHOTO)
The solutions that all.me provides are blockchain technologies...
 Russian First Deputy PM: Information regarding goods on territory of Eurasian Union should be stored on single resource
Information regarding goods, loading and shipping on the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union should be stored on a single resource…
 Tickets for WCIT 2019 available on meMarket with 25% discount
Tickets are already available on the WCIT website as well as on meMarket...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos