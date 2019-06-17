About 47% of Turkey lands under risk of desertification

About 47 percent of Turkey’s lands is under the risk of desertification. Diken online newspaper reported this citing Hikmet Öztürk, Assistant General Director of the TEMA Foundation (The Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion, for Reforestation and the Protection of Natural Habitats).
He stated that due to low rainfall, the highest desertification risk areas in Turkey are its central, eastern, and southeastern parts.
“There is also a significant desertification hazard in the agricultural lands in the Aegean Region,” Öztürk added.
He noted that Turkey is one of the countries that will suffer greatly as a result of climate change.