US Secretary of State: US doesn't want a war with Iran

The US doesn’t want a war with Iran, even though there is no doubt that Iran is responsible for the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. This is what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared.
In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Pompeo stated that President Donald Trump has done everything possible to avoid a war. He also noted that Washington will guarantee the free movement of ships in all regions of vital importance.
Pompeo also declared that the attacks on the oil tankers were the attacks of the Islamic Republic of Iran on commercial transfers.