Three US nationals are stalked in downtown Yerevan park

YEREVAN. – Three US citizens were stalked Sunday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
At around 10։30pm, some police officers were on patrol in a downtown Yerevan street when several persons approached them and reported that a person was disturbing them at the Yerevan 2800th anniversary park, and that he had carried out lewd acts against one of them.
The police red-beret officers detained a 24-year-old resident of Yerevan and took him to a police station, on suspicion of committing the aforesaid acts, shamshyan.com reported.
It was found out that the persons who sought police assistance were US citizens. They are 15, 17, and 18 years old, and one of them said that the abovementioned Yerevan resident had carried out the lewd acts against her.
Police are preparing a report on this incident.