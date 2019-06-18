News
Azerbaijan defense minister absurdly makes statement
Azerbaijan defense minister absurdly makes statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has absurdly made a statement.

On May 22, the Azerbaijani press, citing the press service of the country’s ministry of defense, disseminated a statement that Minister Hasanov visited a border region of Azerbaijan.

As per this statement, the Azerbaijani minister visited the “frontline units located at different directions of the front,” inspected their combat-readiness, monitored the frontlines of the Armenian Armed Forces, and, “based on the data received, gave relevant instructions to immediately stop—using  all firearms—the adversary’s attempts to carry out provocations.”

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, has commented on this statement. In his words, the Armenian Armed Forces have followed the Azerbaijani minister during his tour, and, as a result, frightened Hasanov left the frontline. Baku has become infuriated over this claim, and it probably forgot what the matter was about.

And now, Zakir Hasanov has stated that he visited the Azerbaijani military units in the Beylagan region, which is 35 to 38 kilometers from the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) frontline.

“With what weapons did the Armenians follow me that I was scared and I left the frontline? “Hasanov said, unconditionally, commenting on Grigoryan’s words. “There is no weapon in the Armenian army that fires at a distance of 35 kilometers.”

Meanwhile, photographs from the “scene of the incident” clearly portray a “near-frontline terrain,” and the Azerbaijani minister is wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest.

The conclusion is as follows: Either the minister has lied, as it is customary to him, or the Azerbaijani army’s such shows—“with visits to the front”—would be just like so.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
