Armenia Deputy PM, UN Resident Coordinator discuss development of sector-specific strategies

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp. The main topic of the meeting was the development of sector-specific strategies by the government and the engagement of Armenia’s partners for development in the process.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the content and structure of the to-be-developed sector-specific strategies. Mher Grigoryan emphasized that the quality of the final documents is directly linked to the right way of organizing and coordinating the process.

UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp conveyed the willingness of the partners for development to provide support to the development of sector-specific strategies.