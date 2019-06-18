News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.78
EUR
534.35
RUB
7.43
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM, UN Resident Coordinator discuss development of sector-specific strategies
Armenia Deputy PM, UN Resident Coordinator discuss development of sector-specific strategies
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Shombi Sharp. The main topic of the meeting was the development of sector-specific strategies by the government and the engagement of Armenia’s partners for development in the process.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the content and structure of the to-be-developed sector-specific strategies. Mher Grigoryan emphasized that the quality of the final documents is directly linked to the right way of organizing and coordinating the process.

UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp conveyed the willingness of the partners for development to provide support to the development of sector-specific strategies.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
UN: Over 2 billion people have no access to save drinking water
WHO and UNICEF together monitor the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals related to drinking water and sanitation…
 UN appoints Movses Abelian Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly, Conference Management
Abelian is currently Assistant Secretary-General for General Assembly and Conference Management…
 Armenia National Security Council Secretary receives UN Resident Coordinator
They also touched upon the future actions in the fight against violence, violence propaganda and...
 Armenia Justice Minister receives, before resigning, UNDP Resident Representative
UNDP Resident Representative Dmitry Mariyasin expressed gratitude for...
 Armenia Deputy PM receives IOM delegation
Szabados presented the activities of the IOM and informed that...
 Armenia not participate in voting on resolution proposed by Georgia to UN GA
79 members of the Assembly supported the resolution, and 15 voted against, while 57 representatives abstained…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos