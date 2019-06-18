News
Tuesday
June 18
Armenia Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan dismissed from position
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

By an order of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Grace Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan has been dismissed from the position of Primate of the Georgian-Armenian Diocese and will return to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, and the application of His Holiness Vazgen served as a ground for the administration, reports the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

By another order, Rev. Archimandrite Kirakos Davtyan has been dismissed from the position of Vicar of the Gegharkunyats Diocese and appointed Vicar of the Prelacy of the Georgian-Armenian Diocese.
