Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments
Armenia Constitutional Court judge: I can't undertake constitutional amendments
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I can’t undertake constitutional amendments or participate in the undertaking of those amendments with any status. This is what elected judge of the Constitutional Court Vahe Grigoryan told journalists a while ago at the National Assembly, touching upon the issue on undertaking constitutional amendments.

“I just expressed my opinion and said it would be preferable to receive the answers to all the questions related to the constitutional referendum that are unanswered. I deem it necessary to advance the agenda for constitutional amendments as soon as possible. This won’t necessarily lead to constitutional amendments. The Constitution needs to be approved through a valid referendum so that the public doesn’t believe that the referendum or election was phony,” he said.
