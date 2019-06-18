News
Trump changes chief of Pentagon
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has announced that he won’t be naming Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan to be head of the Pentagon and informed that Mark Esper will become the new Acting Secretary of Defense.

“Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family. I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job,” tweeted Trump.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
