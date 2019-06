Happening now: Armenia Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France), Andrew Shoffer (US), and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, in Washington D.C.

Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, informed the aforesaid in a Facebook post.

As reported earlier, the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs also are expected to meet in the US capital city.