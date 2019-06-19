Armenia President meets with leadership of Leonardo S.p.A.

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to France, visited today the famous Leonardo S.p.A.'s pavilion at the International Paris Air Show in Bourges.
The heads of the company introduced their products and latest technologies, as well as the features and the innovations in the sector.
Afterwards, President Sarkissian had a personal conversation with CEO of Leonardo S.p.A. Alessandro Profumo and particularly discussed the opportunities for cooperation with Armenia in the fields of information technologies, education and artificial intelligence.
President Sarkissian offered the company’s leadership to visit Armenia to explore and discuss the prospective directions for cooperation on the spot.