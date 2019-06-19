News
Thursday
June 20
News
Third Armenia President, Tashir Group owner meet
Third Armenia President, Tashir Group owner meet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and businessman, owner of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan met today. Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan confirmed the news in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The President has several meetings inside and outside the office of the Republican Party of Armenia throughout the day. I am not authorized to provide information about Serzh Sargsyan’s personal meetings, but of course, I don’t refute the fact that Serzh Sargsyan has met with Samvel Karapetyan,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
