Trucks loaded with metal waste are parked outside Armenia government building (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A group of people who are engaged in metal waste recycling in Armenia on Thursday have parked their trucks loaded with metal waste outside the government building, and they demand the authorities to permit them to continue their work.
According to these protesters, they have been engaged in metal waste recycling for a year now and have invested large sums in this business, but now they are prohibited to carry out this work.
“We have taken loans to do this job,” one demonstrator said. “We collect non-heavy metal wastes from all over Armenia, [and then] we recycle and export [them]. We create money from garbage, but today they prohibit us [from doing this job].”
In their words, they have come to the government building to personally present their demand to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
“The prime minister was saying the revolution [in Armenia] isn’t over until this garbage doesn’t disappear from the streets,” the demonstrator added, “whereas today they are obstructing us [from doing that].”