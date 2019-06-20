PM: International donors will help Armenia implement judicial reforms

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s partners, in the person of international donors, will help the republic to implement judicial reforms. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday noted this at the National Assembly, and as a result of the latter’s debates on the 2018 State Budget execution report.
In his words, the Armenian government plans to increase the salaries of judges in two to three years, and up to 2.5 to 3 million drams per month.
“This will not have a direct impact on our state budget,” the PM noted. “In that time, I’m confident that we will be able to resolve many social issues.”
Pashinyan added that the costs for these needs will be around 10 billion drams.
At the same time, he said that the solution to the problems that have accumulated over the past 30 years should not be expected from a mere one-year government.