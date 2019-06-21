News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.53
EUR
539.47
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Eurasian Economic Commission Council holds session chaired by Armenia deputy PM
Eurasian Economic Commission Council holds session chaired by Armenia deputy PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Belarus.

The agenda included issues related to the management of integration and digital projects in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the action plan for the development of the jewelry industry in the territory of the EAEU and the labeling of certain commodities.

The “Digital Service: Reliable Counteragent of the Eurasian Economic Union” project was also presented for discussion during the session. The participants of the session discussed the issue of negotiations over the agreement on a free trade zone between member states of the EAEU and Serbia and the activities in regard to the agreement on the regulation of the alcohol market in the territory of the EAEU.

They also discussed the course of development of an agreement on allowing the citizens of EAEU member states to freely work as drivers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Belarus Ambassador on cooperation between partners within EEU
The diplomat stated that the EAEU is solving not only issues related to...
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: Sanctions on Iran not interfere with developing relations within EEU
“A free trade zone can create real opportunities for deepening relations between Iran and the EEU…
 Deputy FM on Armenia, EEU
Kocharyan also emphasized that even though the Russian Federation, Belarus and...
 Ambassador to Armenia: China interested in increasing cooperation with Eurasian Union
China has put forward the initiative to jointly build the Silk Road economic belt…
 Russian envoy: Armenian parliament is serous about Eurasian integration
“I really liked that already at this stage they invited a wide range of experts…
MFA: EEU has opportunity to speed up development of foreign economic component due to Armenia
hanks to Armenia, the EEU was able to accelerate the development of its foreign economic component
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos