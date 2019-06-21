Eurasian Economic Commission Council holds session chaired by Armenia deputy PM

The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to Belarus.

The agenda included issues related to the management of integration and digital projects in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the action plan for the development of the jewelry industry in the territory of the EAEU and the labeling of certain commodities.

The “Digital Service: Reliable Counteragent of the Eurasian Economic Union” project was also presented for discussion during the session. The participants of the session discussed the issue of negotiations over the agreement on a free trade zone between member states of the EAEU and Serbia and the activities in regard to the agreement on the regulation of the alcohol market in the territory of the EAEU.

They also discussed the course of development of an agreement on allowing the citizens of EAEU member states to freely work as drivers.