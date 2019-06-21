News
Armenia Parliament speaker views Vahe Grigoryan's statement as legitimate
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The duties of a judge of the Constitutional Court have to be performed by someone, right? This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, responding to the question if he considers Vahe Grigoryan President of the Constitutional Court.

When asked if he views Vahe Grigoryan’s statement as legitimate, Mirzoyan said he does.

Journalists also asked Mirzoyan if he views Vahe Grigoryan as the President of the Constitutional Court, to which Ararat Mirzoyan said the following: “I believe Vahe Grigoryan gave a grounded explanation and said there are two judges of the Constitutional Court, one of which seems to be out of the country, and so there has to be a judge who will perform the duties, right?”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
